Man charged over indecent images of children

Published: 12:31 PM April 23, 2021

Neil Marston has appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with making and possessing indecent images of children. - Credit: Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with making and possessing indecent images of children.

Neil Marston, 49, has been charged with possessing 58 indecent images of a child on April 14 2020 as well as two counts of making indecent photos of a child on the same date.

Marston, of Quarry Lane, Lyng, has also been charged with possessing extreme pornographic images and breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), also both on April 14 last year.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, April 23 when he offered no plea to any of the allegations.

The matter was deemed not suitable to be dealt with in the magistrates court and was sent to Norwich Crown Court on May 21.

Marston was granted bail.