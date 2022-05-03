Criminals face swifter justice as magistrates sentencing powers doubled

Criminals appearing before magistrates in Norfolk face faster justice and stiffer sentencing from this week.

Magistrates have been given the power to issue jail sentences of up to one year for a single offence - double the previous maximum of six months - to help ease the backlogs due to the pandemic.

Outstanding cases have doubled in the east of England over the pandemic period. Norwich Crown Court saw a 47pc year-on-year increase in outstanding cases at the end of June 2021 with 766 court proceedings waiting to be heard.

The number of sex offence cases waiting to be heard alone rose 182pc between the pre-Covid period and 2021.

The proposed changes will only apply to so-called 'either-way' offences which can be dealt with by magistrates or crown courts. Defendants can still opt to have their case heard by a jury in a crown court if they wish.

Bev Higgs, chair of the Magistrates’ Association, which recently began recruiting more magistrates in Norfolk, said the extra sentencing powers will “lead to more timely justice that can only benefit all court users - defendants, complainants and witnesses”.