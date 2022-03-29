News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ex-magistrate’s son cleared of racially motivated assault during home raid

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:53 AM March 29, 2022
Boyland Hall in Morningthorpe

Boyland Hall in Morningthorpe. - Credit: Archant

The son of a former Norfolk magistrate has been cleared of racially assaulting a man who turned up at the family home with three friends to claim property belonging to him.

Rowan Stringer, 26, was found not guilty of all charges on Tuesday, following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Both he and his father Nigel Stringer, 71, were accused of assaulting Anthony Munatswa, a former tenant at a Norwich property owned by Mr Stringer, when he visited the family home in January 2018.

Former Norfolk magistrate Nigel Stringer

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court is continuing to deliberate on charges against Nigel Stringer. - Credit: Archant

Rowan Stringer had been accused of assault while armed with a knife and hammer in the grounds of Boyland Hall in Morningthorpe, near Long Stratton, and of using the racist n-word.

He had denied the charges telling the court he had believed the family home was under attack from armed intruders. 

A jury took less than half a day to find him not guilty of three assault charges and one of using racist language.

The court was told the jury was continuing its deliberations on four charges against his father. 

