Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Former magistrate launched racist hammer attack on ex-tenant, court hears

PUBLISHED: 16:56 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 15 July 2019

Nigel Stringer is on trial accused of a racist attack against a former tenant. His son has also been charged over the alleged incident. Picture: Ian Burt

Nigel Stringer is on trial accused of a racist attack against a former tenant. His son has also been charged over the alleged incident. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A former Norfolk magistrate and his son attacked a tenant with a hockey stick and a hammer and were racially abusive to him, a court has heard.

Boyland Hall in Morningthorpe, home of Nigel Stringer. Mr Stringer has been accused of a racist attack against a former tenant. Picture: Ian BurtBoyland Hall in Morningthorpe, home of Nigel Stringer. Mr Stringer has been accused of a racist attack against a former tenant. Picture: Ian Burt

Nigel Stringer came out of his Morningthorpe home holding an air rifle but returned it to the house before arming himself with a hammer which he used to hit Anthony Munatswa, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Christopher Paxton QC, prosecuting, said that Stringer's 24-year-old son Rowan had also come running out the house with a pocket knife and a hockey stick and had made a stabbing motion at Mr Munatswa with the knife and hit him with the hockey stick.

The father and son allegedly shouted at Mr Munatswa, who had climbed over a gate and walked towards the house, to get off their property and that they were going to kill him.

They also called Mr Munatswa a "n*****" multiple times and "swapped" the hockey stick and the hammer between them during the alleged attack, Mr Paxton said.

Nigel Stringer, 68, and Rowan Stringer, 24, of Boyland Hall, Hempnall Road, Morningthorpe, have denied racially aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm on January 14 last year and alternative charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and battery.

They have also denied racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

Nigel Stringer has denied a racist attack against a former tenant. Picture: Ian BurtNigel Stringer has denied a racist attack against a former tenant. Picture: Ian Burt

The court heard that Mr Munatswa went to the Stringer family home near Long Stratton on January 14 last year with three friends to collect his belongings which had been stored by his former landlord Nigel Stringer.

Two weeks earlier a county court judge had ordered Nigel Stringer to make Mr Munatswa's belongings available for collection within 14 days and for Mr Munatswa to pay Mr Stringer £820.

Mr Munatswa had allegedly tried without success to arrange a date to collect his belongings, which included gym equipment and 50 boxes of training shoes.

After a fortnight he went to Mr Stringer's home with three friends in three cars to collect his possessions.

You may also want to watch:

On the way to the house Mr Munatswa called the police to inform them of what he was doing and then stood at Mr Stringer's gate and tried to call him to tell him he had come to collect his belongings, Mr Paxton said.

Boyland Hall in Morningthorpe, home of Nigel Stringer. Mr Stringer has denied launching a racist attack against a former tenant. Picture: Ian BurtBoyland Hall in Morningthorpe, home of Nigel Stringer. Mr Stringer has denied launching a racist attack against a former tenant. Picture: Ian Burt

After leaving a voicemail he had climbed over a gate and walked towards the house and was then allegedly confronted and attacked by Nigel Stringer and his son.

Mr Paxton said that Mr Munatswa suffered bruising and headaches as a result.

Following his arrest Nigel Stringer said Mr Munatswa had gone to his house for "trouble" and claimed Mr Munatswa had thrown punches at him.

He said he had told Mr Munatswa that he would use "reasonable force" if he had to to get him off his land.

Nigel Stringer told police he had swung the hockey stick in the air to frighten Mr Munatswa off and had struck him on the arms and legs but not on the head.

He claimed he used the word "n******" when he was warning Mr Munatswa's friends to keep off his land but denied directing the word at Mr Munatswa.

Rowan Stringer said he had picked up a hammer and a penknife when he saw Mr Munatswa on the drive and three other men in a wooded area.

He said he had swung the hammer at Mr Munatswa to intimidate him but hadn't made contact with him.

He denied using the word "n*****".

The trial,expected to last two weeks, continues.

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Millionaire boss slams Norwich council for banning his vans

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

New Aldi store to open at retail park

Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft where the new Aldi store will open. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

Woman murdered near Norwich believed to be care home resident

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Sinkhole opens up in Norwich city centre

A sinkhole has appeared on Muspole Street. Picture: Ruth Lawes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists