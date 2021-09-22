Lorry drivers caught committing 220 offences in just four days

Published: 1:20 PM September 22, 2021

Lorry drivers were caught committing more than 220 offences - including using a phone behind the wheel and not wearing a seatbelt - in just four days.

An operation targeting HGVs saw police provided with an HGV tractor unit by National Highways, which allowed officers to carry out patrols with the ability to see into raised vehicles.

Between August 31 and September 3, officers from the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team travelled the A47, A11 and A17.

The operation, named Operation Tramline, saw National Highways provide Norfolk Police with a HGV tractor unit. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

An officer in the tractor unit would use their vantage point to look into the cabs of lorry drivers and supporting officers would then be on hand to stop any offenders.

Across the four days of Operation Tramline, a total of 185 vehicles were stopped, including 50 HGVs, 72 large goods vehicles and 63 others.

In total, 223 offences were detected and offenders were issued with Traffic Offence Reports (TORs).

Other enforcement action was also taken, with some drivers having committed multiple offences.

Officers caught:

16 using a mobile phone

Five not being in proper control

55 not wearing a seatbelt

12 speeding

One with no insurance

78 over construction and use offences

Six driving over allotted hours

14 driving without due care

30 with an insecure load

One driving through a red light

Five for other offences

Inspector Simon Jones in the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "While it is pleasing to see so many vehicles being stopped and checked, it is equally disappointing to see so many offences committed over a relatively short period of time.

"Over one third of those offences include not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone or speeding.

"As we continually reiterate – these are three fatal offences that make you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision."

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie said: "This is one of a number of road safety operations to take place in the county in recent months and once again we have had a large number of drivers committing a wide variety of offences.

"It’s easy for any of us to feel invincible behind the wheel, but the reality is that too many people are being injured or killed on our roads because of entirely preventable accidents."