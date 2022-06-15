Woman who fitted tracking device to car given stalking order

Norwich Magistrates Court. Potential candidates need good communication skills, a sense of fairness and the ability to see an argument from different sides. - Credit: Archant

A woman who made hundreds of calls to a man and fitted a tracking device on his car has been given a stalking order.

Holly John, 24, called her victim 247 times over a two day period in December 2021 and sent 78 Facebook messages.

When he blocked her number he received more than 100 calls from an unknown number. She also attempted to contact him through his friends and tried to make contact with his daughter at school.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard John, of Brownes Grove in Loddon, also placed a covert tracker on his car.

Magistrates imposed a three year stalking protection order requiring her to give police immediate access to the contents of her phones, tablets and other devices and to social media profiles.

She was also banned from creating social media profiles in any name other than Holly John, owning devices that don’t create a history of her online use, and must inform police of any new device capable of assessing the web within three days.

She was also banned from owning or operating surveillance equipment.