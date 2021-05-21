Listen: Chilling 999 call made by killer after stabbing man

Published: 6:00 AM May 21, 2021

A 42-year-old found guilty of the fatal stabbing of another man following a row over a £10 drugs debt called police to say the victim had "got quite injured".

Thomas Moore, also 42, was stabbed once in the neck during an argument with Matthew Constantinou over the debt owed to Mr Moore's friend Ricky Marshall in October last year.





Police at the scene in North Walsham after Thomas Moore was stabbed to death. - Credit: Archant

After being sentenced to nine years for the manslaughter of Mr Moore, police released the 999 call Constantinou, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham, made to police after the fatal attack.

Constantinou told the police call handler he had been "just involved in an altercation near my home" and said it had been with two other guys one who "got quite injured".He said he wanted legal representation before giving more details but told the call handler: "I think an ambulance is required to be honest".

Constantinou went onto say the injuries were "quite severe" adding that he was bleeding "very profusely from the neck".