Jury sent out to consider verdict in Norfolk street fight manslaughter trial
PUBLISHED: 11:43 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 10 March 2020
Norfolk Constabulary
The jury in the case of a man accused of killing a teenager following an argument over a broken wing mirror has gone out to consider its verdict.
Reece Hornibrook, 17, died two days after he suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Saddlebow Road, King's Lynn, in the early hours of July 7 last year.
Norwich Crown Court has heard the wing mirror of Liam Russell's BMW was damaged by one of Mr Hornibrook's friends and Russell became involved in a scuffle with the teen, who was walking back from a party.
During the melee Russell, 32, threw a single punch at the victim, who fell, hit the ground and suffered a fatal injury.
The prosecution insist the blow was delivered in anger but Russell, formerly of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, claimed he was acting in self-defence and has denied manslaughter.
The jury were sent out at 11.34am on Tuesday (March 10) after the case was summed up by Judge Anthony Bate.
