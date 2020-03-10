Search

Jury sent out to consider verdict in Norfolk street fight manslaughter trial

PUBLISHED: 11:43 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 10 March 2020

Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

The jury in the case of a man accused of killing a teenager following an argument over a broken wing mirror has gone out to consider its verdict.

Liam Russell appearing at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: East Anglia News ServiceLiam Russell appearing at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: East Anglia News Service

Reece Hornibrook, 17, died two days after he suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Saddlebow Road, King's Lynn, in the early hours of July 7 last year.

Norwich Crown Court has heard the wing mirror of Liam Russell's BMW was damaged by one of Mr Hornibrook's friends and Russell became involved in a scuffle with the teen, who was walking back from a party.

During the melee Russell, 32, threw a single punch at the victim, who fell, hit the ground and suffered a fatal injury.

The prosecution insist the blow was delivered in anger but Russell, formerly of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, claimed he was acting in self-defence and has denied manslaughter.

The jury were sent out at 11.34am on Tuesday (March 10) after the case was summed up by Judge Anthony Bate.

