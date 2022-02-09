Norfolk's ‘James Bond’ drugs gang leader stripped of his remaining assets

Timothy Eastgate (left) and Paul Flisher enjoyed a champagne lifestyle as leaders of the gang. - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

A drug dealer who used his £5.5 million cocaine racket to fund a James Bond lavish lifestyle has been stripped of his remaining assets.

Timothy Eastgate, 42, was the leader of the well organised gang which was dismantled by police after a £250,000 consignment of cocaine was intercepted on its way to Plymouth.

He made a personal profit of more than £5.5 million, but will repay less than a twelfth of that amount despite an 11 year investigation into his hidden assets.

Eastgate owned a mansion near Wymondham which he had bought off a Premier League footballer and where police found two guns. The property had its own lake.

Timothy Eastgate's mansion near Wymondham where police raid uncovered vital evidence. - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

He and henchman Paul Flisher had other homes on Spain’s Costa-del-Sol, Dubai and Bulgaria and wore Corum and Bulgari watches.

The pair modelled themselves on James Bond.

All their mobile numbers ended in 007 and their Sunseeker Superhawk speedboat was called Shaken not Stirred.

The lavish lifestyles extended to a private box at the 02 Arena in London and mixing with football and pop stars.

They were photographed wearing expensive designer suits and drinking champagne in the back of a limousine.

All the gang drove expensive sports cars and a police surveillance operation photographed a row of Ferraris and Lamborghinis outside a house in Epping Forest which was used to store and cut up drugs.

The gang drove luxury motors including included two Ferraris and two Lamborghinis. - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The gang were so well organised that they bought a hydraulic press to compact the cocaine and an airport-style X-ray arch which they used to check that drugs would not be detected when they were taken in and out of the country.

Their international network was exposed by police working on Operation Stagshaw after a gang member's car was pulled over on the M5 in Devon for having no insurance and £250,000 worth of cocaine found inside.

A raid on Eastgate’s Sutton Farm country estate near Wymondham revealed suitcases packed with cocaine and benzocaine, a dental anaesthetic which mimics some of the effects of cocaine.

Police investigations uncovered a number of drug packages. - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Eastgate was jailed for 21 years in May 2011 after being found guilty of conspiracy to sell cocaine at Exeter Crown Court. Flisher, of Epping, was jailed for 14 years in 2011 for the drugs offence and seven years for firearms offences, which he had also admitted, a total of 21 years. Others involved were jailed for between eight and 12 years each.

The proceeds of crime inquiry has taken more than a decade because it was suspended for several years because of another drugs investigation, which did not end in a prosecution.

The process has taken so long that Eastgate has been released at the halfway stage of his sentence. He attended the confiscation hearing at Exeter Crown Court by video using a mobile phone in a parked van.

Judge Timothy Rose rubber-stamped an agreed settlement which set the total benefit to Eastgate as £5,510,551.23 and the available amount as £400,527.04.

The judge ordered that this must be repaid within six months or Eastgate will have to serve a three year sentence in default.

Timothy Eastgate aspired to live a James Bond lifestyle including a large house on the Costa del Sol and a yacht called Shaken Not Stirred. - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Eastgate and fellow gang members were obsessed with James Bond and even had mobile numbers ending in 007. - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

He was told that roughly half the amount is already held by Eastgate’s solicitors but the rest will be raised by selling assets, including a valuable watch which is currently in the possession of the police.

The X-ray arch is to be forfeited and destroyed because it has no further value.

Other exhibits, including firearms, drugs and the hydraulic press, were destroyed after the original case in 2011.