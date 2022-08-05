News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inmate charged with making threats to kill

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:51 PM August 5, 2022
Wayland Prison

Hassanan Raja, a prisoner at HMP Wayland, has appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with making threats to kill - Credit: Archant

A prisoner has appeared in court having been charged with making threats to kill.

Hassanan Raja, 27, an inmate at HMP Wayland, is said to have made a threat to kill another person during a telephone call made from the prison on November 10 last year.

Raja, of HMP Wayland, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via videolink on Friday (August 5) when he gave no indication of his plea to the matter.

The case was formally sent by magistrates to Norwich Crown Court on September 2.

Raja, a serving prisoner, was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

He was represented in court by Michael Cole.

