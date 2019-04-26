Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Three illegal workers have been detained following an immigration raid on an Indian restaurant in Blofield Heath.

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation.

The Home Office said immigration checks identified seven Bangladeshi men who had no permission to work in the UK.

A 40-year-old man was found to be in the UK illegally while two men, aged 29 and 40, had overstayed their visas.

The three men were detained and now face deportation from the UK.

A further four men, aged between 28 and 47, must report regularly to the Home Office while their cases are dealt with.

A spokesman for the restaurant said one of the men was employed as a cook, but insisted their documentation appeared to be in order.

The Home Office said the restaurant has now been served a civil penalty referral notice, warning that it could face a £20,000 fine per illegal worker.

However, this will not be imposed if the employers can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or a Home Office document confirming permission to work.

If proof is not provided, the Home Office said the restaurant could face a financial penalty of up to £140,000.

Prior to the full details being provided by the Home Office, a spokesman for the restaurant said two people were detained - a cook and a visitor.

In regard to the cook, the restaurant spokesman said: “We had all his paperwork, he was in the payroll, so what else could we do?

“He had been here for six years. I feel very, very let down.”

Attempts were made to contact the restaurant after the Home Office revealed seven people had been identified as not having permission to work.

The enforcement raid was carried out at 5.30pm.

Blofield Heath is situated around five miles east of Norwich.