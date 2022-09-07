News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Scammers exploit cost of living crisis with fake Ofgem rebates

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:28 AM September 7, 2022
Updated: 10:51 AM September 7, 2022
Examples of Ofgem scam emails

Examples of Ofgem scam emails - Credit: Action Fraud

Households are being urged to be aware of emails claiming to be from Ofgem, as scammers seek to exploit the cost of living crisis.

Energy prices are set to increase on October 1 and in the last two weeks, more than 1,500 reports have been made about fake emails purporting to be about rebates from the independent energy regulator.

Action Fraud said recipients are told they are due an energy rebate payment as part of a government scheme and provides links which actually lead to malicious websites.

The header on all the reported emails is “Claim your bill rebate now” and the criminals behind the scam use Ofgem logo and colours to make them authentic.

Email scam advice

People are being urged to report scam emails purporting to be from Ofgem - Credit: Action Fraud

Detective Chief Inspector Hayley King said: “It is shameful that in a time of financial hardship, criminals are targeting members of the public by claiming they are entitled to receiving rebates and refunds.

“If an email is genuine, the company will never push you into handing over your details. Always take a moment to consider if the request you have received is genuine.”

