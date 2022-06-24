News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who admitted Norfolk hotel arson to be sentenced

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 5:05 PM June 24, 2022
Jordan Holme. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jordan Holmes is to be sentenced after having admitted arson at a Norfolk hotel - Credit: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man who admitted arson with intent to endanger life after starting a fire at a Norfolk hotel is to be sentenced next week.

Jordan Holmes, 25, was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court last month after having previously admitted the offence at St George's Hotel, Great Yarmouth, on November 2 last year.

But the case was adjourned so that an assessment of the dangerousness Holmes posed to the public could be made as part of a report.

Holmes, of Albert Square, Yarmouth, is due back in court on Thursday, June 30, when he is expected to be sentenced.

