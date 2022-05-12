News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hotel arsonist has sentencing adjourned

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:42 AM May 12, 2022
Jordan Holme. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jordan Holmes has admitted arson with intent to endanger life and will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court later this month - Credit: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

The sentencing of a man who admitted arson with intent to endanger life after a fire at a Norfolk hotel has been adjourned so his dangerousness can be properly assessed.

Jordan Holmes, 25, was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (May 12) after having previously admitted the offence at St George's Hotel, Great Yarmouth, on November 2 last year.

Norwich Crown Court.

Jordan Holmes has admitted arson with intent to endanger life and will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court later this month - Credit: Archant

The court heard Holmes had failed to attend an appointment with probation to allow a pre-sentence report on the defendant to be prepared.

Recorder Darren Reed told Holmes, who appeared via videolink from prison, that he was going to adjourn sentence until May 31 in order for a report to "make an assessment on your dangerousness" to be obtained.

Holmes, of Albert Square, Yarmouth, was remanded in custody until the sentencing hearing later this month.

Andrew Oliver appeared for the prosecution and Andrew Thompson represented Holmes.

