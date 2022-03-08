Paul Last who has been accused of assaulting an emergency worker had his case at Norwich Crown Court adjourned. - Credit: Archant

The case of a man accused of assaulting a worker at a Norfolk hospital has been adjourned to see whether he is fit to enter a plea.

Paul Last, 47, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, a clinical support worker, at the Broadland Clinic, based at Little Plumstead Hospital, on August 2 last year.

Last, of Hospital Road, Little Plumstead, was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 8) but did not attend.

Andrew Oliver, representing Last, applied for the case to be put off until April 22 for a psychiatric evaluation to be undertaken to see whether the defendant is fit to plead.

A potential trial date of September 14 was pencilled in by Judge Alice Robinson.

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution.