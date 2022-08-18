'Aggressive' cold callers targeting homes with 'no cold calling' stickers

People with 'no cold calling signs' are being targeted by cold callers. - Credit: Archant

Aggressive cold callers have been reported to be targeting Norfolk homes which have stickers up telling them they are not wanted.

Trading Standards has received reports of callers being difficult to turn away and even "verbally aggressive" when those being targeted point out their 'no cold calling' sticker.

Following the incidents Norfolk Trading Standards is urging people across the county to report all cold calling incidents.

It has also told people to remember they do not have to answer the door to anyone, make sure their doors are locked before answering the door to people the do not know and to check caller's ID.

As cold callers leave, Trading Standards said people should check what they do and note it down before reporting it.

These incidents can be reported via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.