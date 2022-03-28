News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk homes targeted by FIFA World Cup lottery scam

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:58 PM March 28, 2022
Detail of a Germany player lifting the FIFA World Cup Trophy

Norfolk folk have been targeted by a scam pretending to be the 'International FIFA World Cup Lottery'. - Credit: PA

People across Norfolk will be getting excited for this year's world cup, but folk have been warned to stay vigilant after fraudsters targeted the county's football fans with a lottery scam.

Homes across the county have received letters claiming to be from the 'International FIFA World Cup Online Lottery' saying the recipient has won an £825,000 prize.

The letter provides details on how recipients can contact the lottery to claim the fake prize, which then asks them to part with personal details and money as part of an ‘upfront processing fee’.

Norfolk Trading Standards issued a warning last week saying the letters were a scam and that no prize was available.

It advised recipients to dispose of the letter without responding to it in anyway.


