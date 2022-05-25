Warning over fake holiday websites and bogus bookings

Would-be holiday makers have been warned over bogus bookings and fake websites - Credit: Getty Images

Holiday bargain hunters are being urged to "do their research" as fraudsters seek to capitalise on the 2022 summer boom in bookings.

As Covid travel restrictions ease, many holidaymakers will return to overseas destinations this summer, with some searching for late or cheap deals.

Many people will be travelling overseas this year following the easing of Covid restrictions - Credit: PA

But scammers are looking to exploit victims by offering counterfeit accommodation, impersonating legitimate travel companies and cloning flight and holiday websites comparison sites, Action Fraud said.

The organisation said it had received 4,244 reports of holiday and travel related fraud, with victims losing an average of £1,868.

In Norfolk, around £757,300 was lost to consumer fraud over the past 13 months, while holiday club and timeshare scammers cost victims £17,500.

Holiday fraud can vary from fake accommodation listings advertising hotels, and self-catering properties that simply don’t exist, to “too good to be true” offers.



Pauline Smith, head of Action Fraud, said: “Unfortunately, we know that as demand for holidays soars, so does the number of scams and criminals are always finding new ways to catch people out and make them part with their hard earned cash.

“When booking a holiday here or abroad, it’s so important to do your research before handing over any money or personal details.”





Tops tip to avoid falling victim to holiday fraud

Stay safe online: check the web address is legitimate and has not been altered by slight changes to a domain name – such as going from .co.uk to .org.

Do your research: don’t just rely on one review – do a thorough online search to ensure the company is credible.

Pay safe: wherever possible, pay by credit card. You should avoid paying directly into a private individual’s bank account.

Check the paperwork: you should study receipts, invoices and terms and conditions, and be very wary of any companies that don’t provide any at all. When booking through a Holiday Club or timeshare, get the contract thoroughly vetted by a solicitor before signing up.

Use your instincts: if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.