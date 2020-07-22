Gang members admit stealing gas canisters from hospitals during coronavirus crisis

Gas canisters used to contain nitrous oxide, used by patients to manage pain, that were stolen from hospitals. Picture: Durham Constabulary/PA Wire Archant

Members of a Norfolk-based gang who broke into hospitals during the coronavirus crisis to steal gas canisters are due to be sentenced next month.

The gang targeted hospitals in Stockport, Manchester and County Durham in a well-planned spree which happened over the weekend of March 21-23, just before the national lockdown was imposed on March 24.

Oliver Zak Henry Evans, 22, of Sandy Lane North, Wallington, Harry David Bradley Goodrum, 23, of Norwich Road, Dereham, Jake Alexander Roberts, 23, of Chestnut Hill, Norwich, and Wayne John Grady, 41, of no fixed address, admitted a single charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The four men, who have been told to expect substantial jail terms, were initially due to be dealt with in June but the case has now been listed for sentence at Teeside Crown Court in the week beginning August 17.

It follows a mention hearing earlier this month.