Norfolk force receives allegations of abuse carried out by own staff

Norfolk Police has received 11 reports of domestic abuse-related incidents alleged to have been committed by its own staff, it has emerged.

The reports in Norfolk, which happened in the three years to April 2018, were part of more than 650 across England and Wales.

The cases were discovered through Freedom of Information requests to all police forces, for domestic abuse-related incidents and offences perpetrated by officers, PCSOs and other staff and include both incidents where a crime was recorded by police and where they decided there was no notifiable crime.

All reports in Norfolk are currently investigated by the same police force that employs the accused staff, as is the case nationwide.

But using the 666 reports of domestic abuse across the country, the Centre for Women’s Justice (CWJ) has submitted a “super-complaint” highlighting the “systemic failures” women are experiencing.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the force was aware of the police super complaint recently submitted by the CWJ.

Nick Davison, temporary assistant chief constable, said: “Norfolk Constabulary prioritises investigations into incidents of domestic abuse - and where the perpetrator is a serving officer or police staff member we take strong and robust action to investigate and support the victim. If an offence is identified, this will be investigated and our Professional Standards Department has an oversight role in terms of wider misconduct and consideration of restrictions placed on the member of staff - or suspension from work if appropriate.

“Depending on the nature of the abuse, and regardless of the outcome of a criminal investigation or decision by the Crown Prosecution Service, police officers and police staff misconduct regulations can result in perpetrators of domestic abuse subject to gross misconduct proceedings. These can have sanctions up to and including dismissal.”

He urged anyone subject to domestic abuse or coercive and controlling behaviour to report it to police or an advocacy service such as Leeway, the Pandora Project, Daisy programme or a solicitor.

A spokesman for Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services said they had received the super-complaint and will assess it alongside the College of Policing and the Independent Office for Police Conduct to see if it is eligible for investigation.