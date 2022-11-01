Ex-football coach admits more sex offences against children

Jonathan Clarke has pleaded guilty to a series of sex offences against children - Credit: Archant

A former football coach who has already admitted sexual offences against 14 victims has pleaded guilty to further charges and asked for more than 100 other offences to be taken into consideration.

Jonathan Clarke, 32, who has worked as a coach at Thorpe St Andrew High School and Lingwood Primary School as well as at Blofield United Football Club, had already pleaded guilty to 20 offences against victims aged between 12 and 15 spanning more than a decade.

On Tuesday (November 1) Clarke, formerly of Highview Close, Blofield, admitted a further 25 charges and has asked for 127 offences to be taken into consideration when he is sentenced in December.

The offences admitted by Clarke at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday happened over a seven-year period between 2015 and 2022, and were committed against at least nine victims aged between nine and 14.

They included sexual activity with a child, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and making indecent photographs of children.

Clarke, currently of HMP Norwich, also admitted two offences of voyeurism relating to children under his supervision in December 2016 and two offences of blackmail against two victims in 2015 and 2016.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said the latest admissions bring the number of offences Clarke had pleaded guilty to in total to 44.

It is understood the offences, including the 127 to be taken into consideration, relate to between 180 and 200 victims.

Judge Anthony Bate said these were "serious sexual offences" and remanded Clarke in custody until sentence.

Michael Clare appeared on behalf of Clarke.

Clarke had previously admitted 20 offences, including inciting sexual activity, sexual communication with children and making indecent images of children which happened between December 2010 and January 2022.

Other charges he had already admitted included inciting a 12-year-old girl to remove her clothes on a video call, sexual communications with children aged 12 and 11, and making 36 category A, 12 category B and 117 category C indecent images and videos of children.

The court has heard a "substantial" police investigation has been carried out into Clarke's offending which has an "international dimension" and is thought to involve "hundreds of children".