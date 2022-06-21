Football club treasurer stole funds to pay for slimming pills

Julie Seaman, who was given a suspended jail sentence for fraud, pictured outside Norwich Magistrates Court - Credit: Simon Parkin

The former treasurer of a Norfolk village football club stole thousands of pounds to fund her addiction to slimming pills.

Julie Seaman, 50, has been given a suspended jail sentence after admitting defrauding .

Norwich Magistrates Court heard while club treasurer between June 2020 and June 2021 she had stolen match and training fees, donations and even the proceeds of a Christmas raffle.

Prosecutor Remya Unnithan said she had misused her “position of trust and responsibility” to pay for her own shopping, including a gift for a family member, and to finance her addiction to slimming aids.

“Ms Seaman states she is addicted to diet pills and would use her own money to sustain this addiction which stems back to a childhood trauma. But once her money ran out she would use the club funds to pay for necessities such as food,” she added.

The court heard she obtained a bank card from the football club business account and used it to purchase groceries from Aldi.

A £100 compensation payment from Barclays bank meant for the club was also paid into her own account.

Seaman, of Wayland Road in Rockland All Saints, near Attleborough, admitted stealing more than £3,000 after being arrested by police when her thefts came to light.

Appearing before magistrates on Tuesday (June 21) she wept in the dock as she was sentenced to 36 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to pay back £2,431 to the club within two years after the court was told she had already repaid £965.

James Burrows, mitigating, said her addiction had been “borne of incredibly sad circumstances linked to a childhood trauma”.

“She began taking diet pills and supplements from the internet. She hid it from her partner, her friends and her daughter,” he said.

“She doesn’t come to this court taking it lightly. She is appalled by her own actions.”

He said since her offending had come to light she had been ostracised in the local community.

He added: “It’s a small village and she knows that no-one now wants anything to do with her. She is now seeking to move from the area.”