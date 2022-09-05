Tougher background checks lead to shotgun licence backlog

Health checks have been introduced as part of shotgun licencing - Credit: Archant

Tougher controls to prevent anyone deemed medically unfit from owning a shotgun have led to a backlog in licence renewals.

Anyone who owns a firearm must register it with the police but following the 2021 mass shooting in Plymouth by Jake Davison, who killed five people, police forces were told to review firearm application processes, including vetting procedures.

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford told a policing accountability meeting the extension of necessary health checks had created a backlog.

He said the priority for the constabulary was to focus on renewals as opposed to requests for new licences.

Norfolk has the second highest number of people licensed to own a shotgun per 100,000 people in England and Wales, behind only Dyfed-Powys.

Deputy chief constable Simon Megicks said: “The backlog is between 0.1 and 0.3pc of the 45,000 licences equating to less than one per cent.

“It’s about risk management and the mitigation of risk. Temporary permits have been issued with guns taken into our armoury for safety.”