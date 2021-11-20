School, pub, homes and cars among 650 arson attacks, figures show

Norfolk Fire Service attending fire at The Griffin Pub in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Firefighters tackled 650 deliberately-started blazes in Norfolk last year, new figures have revealed.

A former pub and a school were among the properties torched in arson attacks, while fire service investigations found dozens of home and vehicle fires were also deliberate.

Home Office data shows arson was the cause of a third of the 1,928 fires dealt with by Norfolk Fire and Rescue in the year up to June 2021.

However the number of deliberate fires fell 12pc, most likely because of the periods of Covid lockdown.

Blaze caused by an arson attack at a farm in Boughton in October. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The fall continues a general downward trend in arsons, with last year seeing half as many as a decade ago when there were 1,349 in 2011/12.

Among the fires were ones at the former Griffin pub on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, which went up in flames in January.

The building, which has since been demolished, had been vacant for more than a year.

Aftermath of deliberately started blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Archant

Other buildings to have been hit include the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew, which suffered an arson attack in November 2020 two years after suffering a previous deliberate blaze.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said arson was a crime and should be reported to the police and could have tragic consequences.

Bradley Buckley, from Roydon and Laura White, of Fransham, were jailed after an arson attack on a home in Dereham. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Last December, Bradley Buckley, 27, and Laura White, 26, were jailed for an arson attack that saw petrol poured through the letterbox and a fence set alight at a house in Dereham forcing a terrified family to flee.

There were 30 deliberately started fires at dwellings, 74 in other buildings and 43 involving cars and road vehicles, the figures show.

Fire crews were also called to 429 deliberately started secondary fires, which are small outdoor fires not involving people or property.

Assistant chief fire officer for Norfolk, Scott Norman. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The fire service recently issued a warning after a spate of arson attacks at farms.

"These incidents waste valuable emergency resources and put at risk public lives. There are steps that farmers can take to help reduce the risk, but the public also needs to help by staying vigilant," said assistant chief fire officer Scott Norman.