Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man, understood to be Dale Jackson, following a fight on Station Road, Thorpe Market in September. - Credit: Danielle Booden

An investigation is ongoing into a fight near a Norfolk pub in which a man died from severe head injuries.

Police were called to Station Road, close to the Suffield Arms in Thorpe Market, following reports of a fight involving two men.

Police on Station Road, Thorpe Market, following a fight in which a man died from severe head injuries. - Credit: Submitted

A man in his 50s, who is understood to be Dale Jackson, sustained serious head injuries following the incident, which happened shortly before 6pm on Friday, September 17.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening head injuries.

The man died in hospital on Thursday (September 23) with a Home Office post-mortem report finding the preliminary cause of death was severe head injuries.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man remains on bail and the investigation was "ongoing".

