Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Father and son accused of murder could stand trial on other offences too

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:32 PM September 9, 2022
Police at a property on Bulrush Avenue in Downham Market for the second day of a murder investigatio

Police at Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market where Matthew Rodwell died following a disturbance - Credit: Danielle Booden

A judge is to decide whether a father and a son accused of the murder of a man in Norfolk should stand trial over other offences at the same time.

Riley Peckham, 22, and his father Wayne Peckham, 47, are due to stand trial on September 26 having both denied the murder of Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham, west Norfolk.

Mathew Rodwell

Matthew Rodwell - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Mr Rodwell, a refuse worker for Serco, died following a disturbance at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, on January 23.

Wayne Peckham has also denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

But in addition both men have pleaded not guilty to a series of other offences on December 4 last year.

Riley Peckham, of Manby Close, Hilgay, near Downham, denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a man as well as two counts of making a threat to kill, against two different women.

Wayne Peckham, also of Manby Close, Hilgay, has denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm against two men on December 4.

In addition, he denied assault by beating and making a threat to kill a woman on the same date.

The men appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (September 9) for a hearing to decide if the matters were to be joined.

Judge Alice Robinson said she will reserve her decision on the matter and inform the court at a hearing next week.

