Man accused over fatal crash to have psychiatric tests

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:58 AM April 8, 2022
Noel Bassam, 35, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court after being charged with causing death by careless driving.

A man charged in connection with the death of a Harley Davidson motorcyclist following a crash in Norfolk is to undergo psychiatric assessment.

Noel Bassam, 35, of Orchard Way, Banham is facing a charge of causing death by careless driving.

It comes after Peter Charlebois, 66, was killed when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a van on the B1113 New Buckenham Road, near Banham on June 20 last year.

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (April 8) for a plea and trial preparation hearing but the defendant did not attend court.

Paul Rogers, representing Bassam, who has learning difficulties, said he was to have a psychiatric assessment to establish whether or not he would be fit to plead.

Judge Andrew Shaw ordered that be carried out by the end of May with the case adjourned until June 7 when Bassam is expected to attend.

Mr Charlebois, a professional musician, was born in Montreal but later went to live in Roydon Fen, Roydon, near Diss.

Members of his family attended court for the short hearing.

Norfolk
Diss News
Thetford News

