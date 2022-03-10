News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man accused of £680k arsons which killed pigs fails to attend court

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:59 PM March 10, 2022
Fire crews from across South Norfolk tackled a large barn on fire at Bressingham. Picture: Simon Par

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jordan Chenery who failed to attend court having been charged in relation to barn fires, including at Bressingham. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of arsons at three rural properties which caused more than £680,000 worth of damage and killed dozens of pigs.

Jordan Chenery, 23, has denied three counts of arson following fires at a storage barn at Deal House Farm, Bressingham, near Diss, on September 26, 2019, when £560,000 worth of damage was caused after the barn and farm machinery were destroyed and 50 pigs were killed.

He has also denied another count of arson at Pear Tree Farm near Diss, where £54,625 worth of damage was done to a barn containing hay in September, 2019.

Chenery has also denied a third charge of arson at Boyland Hall at Bressingham on October 3, 2019, when £75,000 worth of damage was said to have been done to a barn containing straw.

The defendant, formerly of Roydon, near Diss, who is now living in Basildon, Essex is due to stand trial in June with a mention hearing listed at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (March 10).

But Chenery failed to attend the hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

