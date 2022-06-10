Parents to get more help to settle disputes out of court

Separating parents are being given more access to vouchers for meditation services to avoid courtroom battles - Credit: Getty Images

Separating parents are to be offered more help to avoid stressful and expensive courtroom battles with the expansion of a mediation scheme.

The Ministry of Justice said it was providing an extra £5.4 million to fund around 10,200 additional vouchers for mediation services – adding to the 8,400 which have been issued so far.

Under the scheme, £500 mediation vouchers are provided to divorcing couples with the aim of helping them find mutually agreeable solutions on issues such as contact arrangements for children.

It seeks to spare parents and their children the anxiety and cost of often lengthy and acrimonious courtroom disputes and free up space in the family courts.

It comes as courts in Norfolk are facing lengthy delays amid a chronic backlog of cases.

The overall average time it now takes for all types of cases is 697 days.

Preliminary research from the Family Mediation Council (FMC), who run the meditation scheme, show it has been a success with around two-thirds of cases reaching full or partial agreements away from court.