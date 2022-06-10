News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Parents to get more help to settle disputes out of court

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:27 AM June 10, 2022
Parents meditation session

Separating parents are being given more access to vouchers for meditation services to avoid courtroom battles - Credit: Getty Images

Separating parents are to be offered more help to avoid stressful and expensive courtroom battles with the expansion of a mediation scheme.

The Ministry of Justice said it was providing an extra £5.4 million to fund around 10,200 additional vouchers for mediation services – adding to the 8,400 which have been issued so far.

Under the scheme, £500 mediation vouchers are provided to divorcing couples with the aim of helping them find mutually agreeable solutions on issues such as contact arrangements for children.

It seeks to spare parents and their children the anxiety and cost of often lengthy and acrimonious courtroom disputes and free up space in the family courts.

It comes as courts in Norfolk are facing lengthy delays amid a chronic backlog of cases.

The overall average time it now takes for all types of cases is 697 days.

Preliminary research from the Family Mediation Council (FMC), who run the meditation scheme, show it has been a success with around two-thirds of cases reaching full or partial agreements away from court.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The iconic AC Cobra car

Norfolk firm takes legal action over classic sports car brand

Derin Clark

person
Shona Lidgey whose GP husband David vanished from home in June 2011

Wife's plea over Norfolk GP who vanished 11 years ago

Sarah Hussain

person
The bike and car meet-up event is being hosted by the Skydive Diner at Beccles Airfield on Sunday, June 12.

Days Out Guide

Classic car day coming to airfield this weekend

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Harford Hill Chalk Mine. Photo: Jack Wicks

Forbidden Norfolk: 6 places you CAN'T visit in the county

Stacia Briggs

Author Picture Icon