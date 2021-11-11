Norfolk families warned over fake Hermes text scam

Norfolk families have been warned over fake Hermes texts. - Credit: PA

People in Norfolk have been urged to watch out for scam texts pretending to be from courier Hermes.

The texts state the recipient needs to book a redelivery for a missed parcel.

However the messages actually redirect to a false website which attempts to gather personal information and payment details for the redelivery.

It is fake website is made to look similar to the Hermes website, with the same branding, layout and font choices.

Norfolk trading standards are urging those who receive the text to not click on the link.

If someone thinks they have provided scammers with financial details, Norfolk County Council says they should contact their bank immediately.

Those who receive a fake message should forward it to 7726, which all phone operators use as short code to report spam texts, which is free of charge.