Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk families targeted by fake calls about 'saving energy'

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:00 AM March 29, 2022
Watchdogs are warning people not to fall for a cold call scam. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk families have been targeted by cold callers promising to help them save energy. - Credit: © ARCHANT

With energy bills rising many Norfolk families will be desperate to save energy, but people have been warned to keep alert as calls from heinous scammers attempt to defraud them of their hard-earned cash.

The warning comes after one person living in the county reported receiving a call this week where a cold caller stated they were "in an area that were the highest users of energy" and were "commissioned by energy companies to investigate".

The caller went on to ask a range of questions about the residents’ property.

Following the incident, Norfolk Trading Standards has advised folk to always be "very wary" of any approach made in a telephone cold call and to never give or confirm any personal or financial details.

It also said homeowners should not agree to someone visiting their home if approached in a cold call.

Suspicious cold calls can be reported via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.


