Warning over fake listings on Facebook Marketplace in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:54 AM October 8, 2021   
Norfolk County Council has received reports of fake listings on Facebook Marketplace.  - Credit: Getty Images

Norfolk residents are being warned to be vigilant when buying second-hand goods online.

Norfolk County Council has received reports of fake listings on Facebook Marketplace. 

One person lost more than £300 when they believed they were purchasing an iPhone.

The seller told them that they would send it to the buyer's home after they received a bank transfer.

Once the money was transferred the victim could no longer contact the seller and the item did not arrive.

People are advised to be cautious when purchasing second-hand items online especially if they are asked to pay into the seller's private bank account.

If you think you have been the victim of an online scam or you have seen a suspicious advert online you can report this to Trading Standards via our partners, the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

person