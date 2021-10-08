Warning over fake listings on Facebook Marketplace in Norfolk
- Credit: Getty Images
Norfolk residents are being warned to be vigilant when buying second-hand goods online.
Norfolk County Council has received reports of fake listings on Facebook Marketplace.
One person lost more than £300 when they believed they were purchasing an iPhone.
The seller told them that they would send it to the buyer's home after they received a bank transfer.
Once the money was transferred the victim could no longer contact the seller and the item did not arrive.
People are advised to be cautious when purchasing second-hand items online especially if they are asked to pay into the seller's private bank account.
If you think you have been the victim of an online scam or you have seen a suspicious advert online you can report this to Trading Standards via our partners, the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.
Most Read
- 1 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over indecent images of children
- 2 Two former Norfolk police officers due in court over indecent images
- 3 'That's awful': Jimmy Carr pokes fun at Norfolk on Good Morning Britain
- 4 Man who has been walking the UK's coastline since 2017 hits Norfolk
- 5 Person in hospital after being struck by bus on busy Norwich road
- 6 One of North Norfolk's 'most sought after' homes is up for rent
- 7 Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
- 8 'A hard pill to take' - Farmer culls pigs after 50 years amid workforce crisis
- 9 Video shows fire after geese fly into electricity pole
- 10 Chief constable describes jailed Norfolk officer's actions as deplorable