Modern slavery drugs gang jailed for 40 years

Nathan Hamilton, aged 29 and of Mulberry Street in London, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court today (Tuesday 17 September) after pleading guilty to arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, along with two counts of conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin at a hearing in July. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A drugs gang that targeted children to sell drugs on the streets of Great Yarmouth have been jailed for almost 40 years after filling a gap created in the market when another drug gang was disrupted.

Hamilton appeared in court alongside Shaun Ellis, aged 26 and of no fixed address, and Blaire Carpenter-Angol, aged 27 and from London, who also pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin at an earlier hearing.

Judge Andrew Shaw, jailing members of the 'Chase' county lines network on Tuesday, said he had "no doubt" they had taken the place of the 'Deano' network supplying addicts in the town.

Led by William Donkoh, that group were sentenced to a total of 57-and-a-half years in April of this year.

And Judge Shaw said the 'Chase' line, organised by 26-year-old Shaun Ellis from inside Wayland Prison, was responsible for flooding the streets of Yarmouth with at least a kilogram of heroin and crack cocaine between May and October of last year.

"The 'Chase' line's predecessor in Great Yarmouth was the 'Deano' network," said Judge Shaw. "It became quite clear that group's activities were brought to a complete halt when William Donkoh was arrested in June 2018.



"There is no doubt in my mind from June 2018 police had completely removed the Deano network and created a gap in the market the 'Chase' line was all too willing and able to fill.

"The 'Chase' line, like the 'Deano' line before it, flooded the streets of Great Yarmouth with quantities of controlled drugs consistent with around one kilogram."

Ellis ran the dealer line, which is estimated to have made more than £124,000 over a four-month period, while serving in Wayland Prison, and got Nathan Hamilton to run the business for him while he was inside.

Jude Durr, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that Ellis was in regular phone contact on a daily basis with Hamilton, 29, from jail speaking in "slang" terms to arrange drug deals and telling him what he should do.

The two have since been identified as victims of modern slavery.

Mr Durr said drugs came from London to Great Yarmouth and investigations revealed that as part of the drugs enterprise two boys aged 15 and 16 had been brought to Norfolk to sell drugs. The two have since been identified as victims of modern slavery.

"These were both young and vulnerable individuals."

The operation was smashed after police arrested Hamilton and 28-year-old Blaire Carpenter-Angol in a car at Fullers Hill, in Great Yarmouth, and managed to seize mobile phones, including the dealer phone for the 'Chase' line, which showed more than 30,000 calls and messages over a four-month period.

They recovered messages which included Ellis asking how the business was doing and Hamilton telling him they had loads of customers "happy banging" the phone, which was slang for drug users contacting the line.

Mr Durr said that Ellis also at times was annoyed at Hamilton, telling him he could not "pattern up" - meaning he was not up to running the business.

While in police custody, police grew suspicious that Carpenter-Angol had secreted drugs inside his body and after several days he was taken to the James Paget University Hospital to have 272 wraps of heroin and 292 wraps of cocaine removed which had a street value totalling £5,640.

Mr Durr said: "This conspiracy had the expectation of making substantial financial gain."

Ellis, who was described as the "commander-in-chief", admitted conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin between May and October 12 last year.

Hamilton, of Mawby Street, London, pleaded guilty to arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploitation along with two counts of conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Danielle Manson, for Hamilton, said this would now be his third conviction for drugs supply and so he knew he would be facing a lengthy jail term, but said although he accepted he had brought the teenagers to Norfolk he denied he had recruited them.

"He did not recruit the young people."

She said that he was planning to put his time in jail to good use.

"He plans to put his time to good use during the lengthy custodial sentence to address his previous lifestyle."

Richard Conley, for Ellis, claimed he was not in charge of the whole operation and said: "He is not a chief executive officer. He was more akin to being a major shareholder."

He said that he was a serving prisoner at the time of the offences which meant his influence was limited.

"What should not be forgotten is that Ellis was a serving prisoner and was going to be one for at least a year at the time these conversations were taking place. The extent of his involvement and influence is going to be limited."

He said that Ellis went off the rails when his step-brother was murdered and said that he had got involved in the murky world of drugs.

Claire Matthews, for Nicholas Lawrence, 47, of Gapton Hall Road, Great Yarmouth, who also admitted being part of the drugs conspiracy, said he became involved as a well-known local drug user, who had been on the Great Yarmouth drugs scene for 25 years.

She said it made him an obvious asset to the gang as he knew the local market.

David Stewart, for Carpenter-Angol from London, said he had only been involved in the drugs conspiracy for two months.

He said that he had played a lesser role and was putting his time on remand to good use.

Benjamin Squirrell, for Thimotew Adetona, 19, from Barnet, said he was charged with being concerned in supply.

He said that Adetona's motive for getting involved had been money and said: "He has been candid in what brought him into this."

Judge Shaw said: "It is clear Mr Ellis had been running the 'Chase' line for at least two years before it was disrupted in October 2018.

"It was at the conclusion of a substantial police investigation with covert surveillance and recording and analysis of phone calls between Ellis and Hamilton.

"For nearly four and a half months in the summer and autumn of 2018 the 'Chase' line served the addictions of Great Yarmouth heroin and crack cocaine users. A particularly invidious feature of this case was the recruitment and trafficking of children who were recruited in London and driven to Great Yarmouth.

"It was abundantly clear from the prison phone calls that the recruitment of children, or 'yuts', as street level dealers was an essential part of this conspiracy.

"That was calculated and deliberate.

"The number of young offenders who claim to have been trafficked is rising all the time. The problem is that criminal organised groups are all too aware of that, and unscrupulous criminals deliberately target children to sell your drugs, in the belief that, if arrested, they will claim their cases should be referred to the National Crime Agency.

"Those vulnerable children and young people are diverted away from the criminal justice system. The truth is their criminality is your criminality.

"When courts have offenders at the top of groups responsible for recruiting those children to crime they must expect lengthy sentences."

Ellis was jailed for 11 years and eight months, Hamilton for ten years and nine months, Lawrence for eight years and six months, Carpenter-Angol for five years, and Adetona for 27 months.