Amrik Singh who has admitted the manslaughter of David Lawal. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary/Archant

A teen who stabbed a man to death in a row about drugs had been arrested just a month before the killing but had no further action taken against him, it has emerged.

Amrik Singh, 19, was picked up by police in Haverhill, Suffolk on September 13 2019 in connection with county lines drugs offences but ultimately no action was taken against him.

Less than a month later Singh, from London, stabbed 25-year-old David Lawal in Thetford following a turf war over who would control the town's drug market.

David Lawal was stabbed to death on Brandon Road in Thetford in October 2019. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary/Archant

Mr Lawal, a gym instructor from Hackney, was found by the A134 Brandon Road in Thetford with stab wounds to his chest at about 7pm on October 3 2019.

Members of the public were battling to save his life when officers on patrol in the area arrived at the scene, but he died of his injuries after an hour of resuscitation attempts.

On Friday (December 17) Singh, from London, was jailed for a total of six years after having admitted manslaughter and drug dealing offences.

The discovery of Mr Lawal prompted a "complex" investigation which would see 16 people arrested, nearly 100 mobile phones seized and hours of CCTV footage examined.

There were also more than 750 statements taken during the probe, which had between 40 and 50 officers and police staff working on it.

Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray said: "It was a very large operation.

DCI Phill Gray. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden, Archant Norfolk

"It's very rare you get five people charged with murder and seven people charged in total."

Singh's plea to manslaughter last month was the culmination of an investigation in which police had initially had to very quickly play catch-up.

DCI Gray said: "Very early on it was clear there was likely to be a county lines drugs connection to it.

"It increased the complexity of what we were trying to do.

"We established the victim and all of the suspects were from London.

"From my perspective it was about identifying every single part of this county lines drugs group that was in Thetford on October 3 2019."

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

But prior to the killing there had been no intelligence to say this group had been operating in Thetford at that time or that Mr Lawal had been in the town either.

He said: "There was no information prior to his death to indicate they were there."

"Singh was not known to us in Norfolk at all - he wasn't known for drug dealing and we had no intelligence".

But it emerged Singh, who was arrested on October 7 2019, had been picked up by police in Suffolk over county lines drugs offences a month before Mr Lawal's death.

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Norfolk Police

Singh was a member of the Frankie County Lines group which had set up in Thetford at the same time as Mr Lawal was there, dealing drugs on his own.

DCI Gray said: "While he (Mr Lawal) was a drug dealer, he was different to the county lines model.

"He was very much a lone operator that came up to Norfolk (from London) on a daily basis rather than staying or cuckooing an address.

"He would come up on a daily basis and deal drugs from his car."

Police search the river at Thetford for clues following the fatal stabbing of David Lawal. - Credit: Marc Betts

DCI Gray said what happened to Mr Lawal was a consequence of the victim and another drugs gang "operating in a very small town in Norfolk".

"If you've got a quantity of drugs to sell and someone else is in there selling that same product, your profits will go down."

DCI Gray said Mr Lawal came from a "solid background" with his family not aware of his drug dealing until after his death.

DCI Phill Gray at Blaydon Bridge in Thetford. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden, Archant Norfolk

DCI Gray said Mr Lawal's family were "embarrassed" about his involvement but officers had been "supporting them through the process".

He added: "It's satisfying that we brought some closure and justice for the family."