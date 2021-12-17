Norfolk drugs feud killer had been arrested a month before stabbing
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary/Archant
A teen who stabbed a man to death in a row about drugs had been arrested just a month before the killing but had no further action taken against him, it has emerged.
Amrik Singh, 19, was picked up by police in Haverhill, Suffolk on September 13 2019 in connection with county lines drugs offences but ultimately no action was taken against him.
Less than a month later Singh, from London, stabbed 25-year-old David Lawal in Thetford following a turf war over who would control the town's drug market.
Mr Lawal, a gym instructor from Hackney, was found by the A134 Brandon Road in Thetford with stab wounds to his chest at about 7pm on October 3 2019.
Members of the public were battling to save his life when officers on patrol in the area arrived at the scene, but he died of his injuries after an hour of resuscitation attempts.
On Friday (December 17) Singh, from London, was jailed for a total of six years after having admitted manslaughter and drug dealing offences.
The discovery of Mr Lawal prompted a "complex" investigation which would see 16 people arrested, nearly 100 mobile phones seized and hours of CCTV footage examined.
There were also more than 750 statements taken during the probe, which had between 40 and 50 officers and police staff working on it.
Most Read
- 1 Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak
- 2 'Protect yourself' - Woman's plea after husband dies from Covid
- 3 Landlords of village pub leaving after 'incredible four years'
- 4 CCTV captures moment 5ft tall Nutcracker soldier is stolen from outside pub
- 5 School closures in Norfolk due to Covid cases
- 6 Couple slapped with 100 parking fines for using own space
- 7 Tribute to 'best big brother' who adored his young siblings
- 8 Drug dealer stabbed to death in Thetford after going to confront rival county lines gang
- 9 Man found dead at home in Sprowston
- 10 What are the Omicron symptoms to look out for?
Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray said: "It was a very large operation.
"It's very rare you get five people charged with murder and seven people charged in total."
Singh's plea to manslaughter last month was the culmination of an investigation in which police had initially had to very quickly play catch-up.
DCI Gray said: "Very early on it was clear there was likely to be a county lines drugs connection to it.
"It increased the complexity of what we were trying to do.
"We established the victim and all of the suspects were from London.
"From my perspective it was about identifying every single part of this county lines drugs group that was in Thetford on October 3 2019."
But prior to the killing there had been no intelligence to say this group had been operating in Thetford at that time or that Mr Lawal had been in the town either.
He said: "There was no information prior to his death to indicate they were there."
"Singh was not known to us in Norfolk at all - he wasn't known for drug dealing and we had no intelligence".
But it emerged Singh, who was arrested on October 7 2019, had been picked up by police in Suffolk over county lines drugs offences a month before Mr Lawal's death.
Singh was a member of the Frankie County Lines group which had set up in Thetford at the same time as Mr Lawal was there, dealing drugs on his own.
DCI Gray said: "While he (Mr Lawal) was a drug dealer, he was different to the county lines model.
"He was very much a lone operator that came up to Norfolk (from London) on a daily basis rather than staying or cuckooing an address.
"He would come up on a daily basis and deal drugs from his car."
DCI Gray said what happened to Mr Lawal was a consequence of the victim and another drugs gang "operating in a very small town in Norfolk".
"If you've got a quantity of drugs to sell and someone else is in there selling that same product, your profits will go down."
DCI Gray said Mr Lawal came from a "solid background" with his family not aware of his drug dealing until after his death.
DCI Gray said Mr Lawal's family were "embarrassed" about his involvement but officers had been "supporting them through the process".
He added: "It's satisfying that we brought some closure and justice for the family."