Richard Lane was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court for drugs offences but had the case adjourned - Credit: Archant

A man who admitted possession with intent to supply class B drugs has had his sentencing adjourned as he had no barrister to represent him.

Richard Lane, 48, of Jubilee Close, Cawston, had previously admitted possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and possession of a controlled drug of class B on January 1 last year.

He had also previously admitted possession of criminal property on the same date.

Lane appeared at court to be sentenced on Thursday (September 8) but the hearing could not go ahead as the defendant's barrister was taking part in the ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) strike action.

It follows a row over legal aid funding and began with walkouts on June 27 and June 28 this year.

The walkouts have increased by one day each week until a five-day strike from July 18 to July 22.

Lane's case was adjourned to a date to be fixed by Guy Ayers who said: "These are serious matters with potentially serious consequences and I think its in the interests of justice that you're properly represented on the day your sentenced".