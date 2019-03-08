Search

Seven drug dealers arrested in Norfolk as part of week-long crackdown

PUBLISHED: 13:06 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 21 May 2019

Police raid a property as part of Operation Gravity. Photo: Archant

Police raid a property as part of Operation Gravity. Photo: Archant

Archant

Seven suspected drug dealers were arrested in Norfolk as part of a week-long nationwide crackdown on county lines gangs.

Across the country, more than 500 suspected members of drugs gangs have been arrested in a week.

Between May 13 and 20 police forces across the UK carried out a crackdown co-ordinated by the National County Lines Coordination Centre, seizing £312,649 in cash and 46 weapons.

In Norfolk, seven men were arrested in raids in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn.

One man was arrested in King's Lynn, three in Norwich and three in Great Yarmouth.

All were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply during the National Crime Agency (NCA) led operation.

And nationally:

- 500 men and 86 women were arrested

- 519 vulnerable adults and 364 children were safeguarded

- 30 people were referred as potential victims of slavery or human trafficking

- 46 weapons were seized, including four guns, swords, machetes, an axe, knives, samurai swords, and a crossbow

- Drugs including cocaine worth £176,780, crack worth £36,550 and heroin worth £17,950 were seized

Nikki Holland, NCA county lines lead, said: "Tackling county lines and the misery it causes is a national law enforcement priority and these results demonstrate the power of a whole-system response to a complex problem that we're seeing in every area of the UK.

"We know that criminal networks use high levels of violence, exploitation and abuse to ensure compliance from the vulnerable people they employ to do the day-to-day drug supply activity."

Ms Holland added: "We are making progress in our fight against County Lines but we need the help of professionals working with people at risk of being involved in or exploited by County Lines.

"It's the nurses, teachers, social workers, GPs, and anyone who works with young or vulnerable people, that can really help to make a difference."

Norfolk Police said as part of the week officers also carried out disruption visits at local addresses linked to drug dealing and also made visits to vulnerable members of the community at risk of exploitation and cuckooing.

