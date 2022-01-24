Class A and B drug dealer jailed for more than two years

Mark Moulton has been jailed for more than two years after being found with Class A and B drugs. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man found to be supplying Class A and B drugs has been sentenced to more than two years in jail.

Mark Moulton, 26, of Norwich Street, Dereham appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, January 20, after pleading guilty to being involved in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

It comes after he was stopped in Diss on May 13, 2020, while he was driving a Ford Focus in Victoria Road

Officers conducted a search of the car and recovered a quantity of drugs, cash, and mobile phones.

Following a search of his home address at the time, officers located more drugs, a large quantity of cash and mobile phones.

After his arrest Moulton was released under investigation but officers stopped his car for a second time in Stanley Road in Diss on June 12, 2020.

Officers found a quantity of drugs and arrested him again.

Further drugs were found at his home.

Following a thorough investigation and a review of mobile phone data, evidence of drug supply was found.

Moulton pleaded guilty to five charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

He was sentenced to a total of 27 months in prison.

Investigating officer DC Steve Donovan, said: “Moulton made money from selling Class A and Class B drugs within Diss, which we know is often linked to other acquisitive crime, which has a negative impact on the local community.

“Following a thorough investigation, this strong case resulted in a guilty plea, which will see Moulton behind bars for a considerable amount of time.

“We are committed in tackling drug supply in our communities and hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to anyone who may involve themselves in this criminal activity.”