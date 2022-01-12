Paul Plumb has been jailed at Norwich Crown Court after admitting drugs offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police found cocaine and heroin concealed in the underwear of a bicycling drug dealer pulled over in Norfolk, a court has heard.

Paul Plumb, 48, was spotted by police riding "very slowly" on a bicycle along Wellington Road, Great Yarmouth, at the junction of St Peter's Road.

Norwich Crown Court heard officers decided to follow Plumb who went out sight but was spotted again on Wellington Road a few minutes later.

David Ryan, prosecuting, said Plumb was stopped by police who seized a phone which was "ringing relentlessly" as he was stopped.

As well as the phone Plumb was also found to have a small black book with names and figures in it.

He was also found to have cash totalling about £369.

Following his arrest on April 30 2020, Plumb was strip searched and found to have 11 wraps of cocaine and 24 wraps of heroin concealed in his underwear.

Plumb, from Kent Square, Great Yarmouth, appeared at court on Wednesday (January 12) having previously admitted two counts of possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent.

The court heard Plumb has a number of previous convictions, including an offence of conspiracy to supply class A drugs in 2015.

Jailing Plumb for three years Judge Anthony Bate said the defendant was "no stranger to these courts".

Judge Bate added that the courts must send out a "consistent message".

Ian James, mitigating, said Plumb, who admitted the offences, had been recruited as a runner for an unidentified supplier of class A drugs and used his bike to get around Yarmouth.

He said his client was "acting under instruction".

Mr James said Plumb had a "chronic addiction to class A drugs which have caused him to come before the courts on many, many occasions".

But Mr James said while Plumb had been addicted to drugs for "decades" he has set about "cleaning his life up" since his arrest and had stopped taking class A drugs.