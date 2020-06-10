Norwich woman to be sentenced for supplying drugs to undercover police officer
PUBLISHED: 07:20 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:20 10 June 2020
A woman with a long-standing drug addiction is to be sentenced next month after she supplied an undercover police officer, a court has heard.
Sarah Harcourt, 31, has admitted supplying cocaine and diamorphine to an undercover officer on November 19 last year.
The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday but Harcourt, of Woodlands Avenue, Framlingham Earl, will now be sentenced on July 1.
The court previously heard that Harcourt’s co-defendant, her partner Jason Knights, had also been charged in relation to the incident but had died.
Harcourt has a long list of previous convictions and was in August 2013 jailed for four years for her part in a “despicable” crime where she and an accomplice wheeled a quadriplegic man to a city park in his wheelchair and robbed him of £6 or £7 he kept in a bag.
