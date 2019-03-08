Driving instructor to stand trial in Norwich on drink driving charge

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norfolk driving instructor is to stand trial he denied a drink driving charge.

Police were called to Croxton Road, Thetford, after they received reports of a driver who had been seen drinking from a bottle of vodka in a car park in the area.

Officers arrived and later arrested the man who was found to be over the limit.

Following the incident, which happened on September 12 this year, Allan Saunders, 57, of Fairfields, Thetford, was charged with driving a motor vehicle while alcohol levels were above the limit.

He is to go on trial at Norwich Magistrates' Court on December 4 after he pleaded not guilty to the offence at a hearing earlier this month.

Drink and drug driving is one of the fatal four driving offences targeted by roads policing officers in the county.

The others are speeding, using mobile phones while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.