Driver who was arrested outside his house handed ban

A west Norfolk driver has been banned from the roads after failing to provide a breath sample when questioned by police.

Andrew Comben, 38, didn't provide the sample after being arrested on his Watlington drive last month.

Police, who had been alerted by a member of the public driving behind a BMW, went to Comben’s home in Fen Road.

The vehicle was stopped but the ignition was still on, Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday.

Comben smelt of drink and was slurring his words but refused to give a roadside breath sample, said prosecutor Anna Crayford.

He was arrested and, during a search, a wrap of cocaine worth about £15 was found.

“In custody the defendant made attempts to blow into the tube but did not blow for long enough. He didn’t provide a satisfactory sample three times,” added Miss Crayford.

In interview, Comben admitted acting in a “belligerent way” because he had not liked the officer’s attitude. He claimed he’d had two glasses of wine.

The defendant pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and possession of a class A drug on October 3.

The court was told he had also been convicted of driving with excess alcohol in May 2019.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said his client suffers from anxiety and the fact he was intoxicated when police approached him on his driveway with a “reasonable request” wouldn’t have helped.

“He explained in interview that he didn’t like the way he was dealt with but there’s nothing about the defendant to cause him to dislike the police per se," he said.

“He wasn’t sure at the time he would have been over the limit but that’s really quite irrelevant,” added Mr Sorrell.

Comben was disqualified for three years. He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £145 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

There was no separate penalty for the drug offence.