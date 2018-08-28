Search

Another Norfolk driver caught drink driving as the winter crackdown continues

PUBLISHED: 14:57 16 December 2018

The 39-year-old was stopped by police on Mill Road, Cobholm, in Great Yarmouth in the early hours this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Archant

Another drink-driver has been arrested in Norfolk overnight as police continue their winter drink and drug driving campaign.

The female driver was twice over the legal limit when she was pulled over by police.

The 39-year-old was stopped by police on Mill Road, Cobholm, in Great Yarmouth in the early hours this morning.

She was arrested at 2am by Great Yarmouth Police.

Great Yarmouth Police weeted an image of the failed breath test this afternoon.

“Early hours of this morning Police stopped a vehicle on Mill Road, Cobholm. At 2am a 39 year old female driver was arrested for Drink Driving - Breath test result being over twice the legal drive limit! #PC990,” the Tweet read.

This result comes after two motorists were arrested in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston on Saturday for suspected drug and drink driving.

Sergeant Chris Harris, from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team said they target drink and drug driving “24/7, 365 days a year”.

