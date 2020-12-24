Drink driver sped off from police at 60mph in 30mph zone

Published: 10:07 AM December 24, 2020

Norfolk Police is teaming up with the PCC and Fire and Rescue Service to bring home the message about drinking and driving. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man has been banned from driving for more than two years after being caught drink driving.

Laimonas Lymantas, 34, was seen by police hesitating to pull out of a junction at Goodwins Road, King’s Lynn, in his Audi A6 on December 19.

Richard Greenhough, prosecuting, said police turned around and followed the defendant but he “sped off” travelling at 60mph in a 30mph zone.

He said the defendant then drove round the back of a car park and hit a kerb before parking at an angle.

He was breath tested and found to have 98mcgs in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Lymantas, of Hickling Hoveton Close, Lynn, appeared in court on Wednesday when he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating, said the defendant told him straight away “I know what I did was wrong and I hold my hands up to it”.

He conceded it was a high reading but said he should be given credit for his plea.

Lymantas was disqualified from driving for a total of 25 months, fined £538, ordered to pay £105 and a £53 victim surcharge.

Norfolk and Suffolk Police launched their annual drink and drug drive campaign on December 1, aiming to target those who endanger the lives of others who get behind the wheel after taking drink or drugs.

As part of this year's campaign police, working together with the police and crime commissioner and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, have staged three mock crashed cars near fire stations in King's Lynn, Thetford and Sprowston.

It was hoped the scenes might make motorists think twice before getting behind the wheel after drink or drug driving this Christmas.

Other drink drivers appearing before the court on Wednesday included:

• Tom Brooks, 25, of St Michael’s Close, Lowestoft, who pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A12 at Kessingland on December 20.

He was found to have 84mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of blood. The legal limit is 35.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating, said he had been drinking and stopped but went out in his car after a coupe of cans of lager which “topped up” his system.

He said it had been a “foolish error of judgement” by Brooks, a commercial vans salesman, who would now lose his job as a result of any ban.

Brooks was banned for 22 months, fined £336, ordered to pay costs of £105 and a £34 victim surcharge.

• Jack Shannon, 24, of School Road, Ludham, who was caught drink driving on Wroxham Road, Norwich, on December 19.

He was found to have 74mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Ian Fisher, mitigating, said he made a guilty plea at the first opportunity.

He said the defendant had drunk a few beers and thought he was okay to drive but was not.

Shannon was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £323, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

• Arunas Abartas, 33, of Lady Jane Grey Road, King's Lynn, was caught drink driving in an Audi A3 car at Lynn on December 18.

He was found to have 74mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating, said Abartas, a mobile mechanic, had been going to collect medication for his young daughter who had been extremely ill.

He had been drinking earlier but thought he was okay to drive.

Abartas was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £300, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.















