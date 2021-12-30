Linda Johnson, 64, has admitted drink driving after being caught on Christmas Day as part of Norfolk Police's festive crackdown. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A drink driver veered into a dog walker and his pet on a single-track road in a Christmas Day prang, a court has heard.

The dog walker, who was wearing a flashing light, had been out walking the animal - which was also lit up - along Anchor Street, Tunstead at about 6pm, when he was clipped by a car driven by Linda Johnson, 64.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the dog walker had become aware of car lights coming towards him.

Anna Crayford, prosecuting, said the man pushed his dog up the bank and stood behind the animal.

But the Renault Clio car, being driven by Johnson "veered dangerously across the road" and made contact with the dog walker's hip.

The car drove off but details of the vehicle were obtained by another motorist in the area who had seen what happened and police were called.

Officers spoke to Johnson who was taken to the police station after she failed an initial breath test.

Johnson, of Anchor Street, Tunstead, was found to have 105mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

She appeared at court on Thursday (December 30) when she pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Chris Brown, mitigating, said the incident happened on a single-track road at an "extremely low speed".

He said no other action was being proceeded with following the incident, in which the victim was "brushed" by the vehicle being driven by his client who he said cooperated with police following the incident.

Mr Brown said Johnson, who has no previous convictions, was "horrified by her actions".

He said she pleaded guilty to the offence at the first opportunity.

Johnson was banned from driving for 26 months by city magistrates who also fined her £640.

She was also ordered to pay £105 costs and a £64 victim surcharge.

As reported earlier this month, 32 people were arrested for driving with excess alcohol during the first two weeks of the Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

The month-long festive campaign, launched on December 1, has seen police hammering home the message that ‘one or two’ extra drinks could kill.

A further 29 people were arrested on the county’s roads on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.