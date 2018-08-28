Search

Advanced search

Norfolk drink driver drove ‘considerable’ distance on blown tyre

PUBLISHED: 08:45 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:45 08 December 2018

A man has been arrested for drink driving after driving his vehicle with a blown tyre, PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

A man has been arrested for drink driving after driving his vehicle with a blown tyre, PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Archant

A man has been arrested for drink driving after he drove with a blown tyre for a “considerable” distance.

Martin Bolton. Photo: Suffolk PoliceMartin Bolton. Photo: Suffolk Police

The man was found to be three times the legal drink drive limit after he was stopped by police after “being witnessed driving his vehicle with a blown tyre for a considerable distance”.

Great Yarmouth Police thanked members of the public for calling in about the incident which happened last night (Friday, December 7).

Officers tweeted: “Tonight a male was arrested for drink driving following being witnessed driving his vehicle with a blown tyre for a considerable distance. He blew 116ugs in custody, 3x the limit. Unbelievably dangerous. Big thanks to the public who called. #721 #821 #Fatal4”.

The arrest comes just days after Martin Bolton, 59, was jailed after he was caught driving his BMW car while more than five times the limit in Lowestoft.

An elderly pedestrian had to scramble out of the way as Bolton’s car careered along a pavement in the town on Sunday, December 2.

Bolton was told by a judge he “could have killed someone” by a judge at Norwich Magistrates Court where he was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison earlier this week.

Bolton, of North Denes, Lowestoft, was stopped and found to have 184mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Bolton pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Annette Hall, for Bolton, said he was “mortified and ashamed by his actions”.

District Judge Nicholas Watson, who said he could not recall dealing with someone with so much alcohol in their body, said a prison sentence was inevitable and jailed Bolton for 18 weeks.

He said: “Whilst I accept you were driving slowly, you were driving on a path, a pedestrian had to get out of your way - you could have killed someone.”

The incident came after the launch of the police’s annual drink drive campaign, which runs from December 1 until January 1, in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Last night officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) were in Newmarket Road, Norwich, carrying out drink and drug driving checks as part of the annual festive crackdown.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Tim is always pretty self-critical’ - City stopper not happy at Canaries’ weak spot

Tim Krul has been an ever-present in Norwich City's Championship rise Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Video Weird Norfolk: The incredible time when a tiger came to tea at Potter Heigham

On December 22 1845 a tiger escaped from a travelling menagerie at Potter Heigham. Picture: EDP Library

Special Report ‘Impossible to rely on’: East Anglia’s trains have just posted their worst ever performance

Jamie Burles, MD of Abellio Greater Anglia said the company is investing huge sums in improving performance. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast