Drink driver caught trying to tow car after crash

Officers were called to Creake Road, Syderstone near Fakenham after reports that a Mazda had crashed into a hedge - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

A drink driver who careered off the road was arrested when he drove back to the scene in a pick-up truck to recover the car.

Officers were called to Creake Road, Syderstone, near Fakenham, after reports that a Mazda had crashed into a hedge at about 5pm on April 1.

At King's Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, prosecutor Colette Harper said: “A description of the driver was given.

“He was said to smell strongly of alcohol.

“On arrival, no one could be found by the officers.”

The court heard that a pick-up truck then pulled up behind the police car and driver Joshua Rose, 29, admitted to officers that he had been responsible for crashing the Mazda.

Mrs Harper said: “He said he had gone back to a nearby farm to get the pick-up truck so he could recover the Mazda.”

Mr Rose failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

He later blew 67 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; the legal limit being 35.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a single charge of drink-driving.

The court was told that it was his second similar conviction in ten years, triggering a mandatory minimum three-year ban.

In mitigation, Mr Rose said he had earlier had a drink to “wet the baby’s head” after the birth of his second child.

“At 4pm I stupidly made the decision to take my car out. Regrettably so,” he added.

Mr Rose, of Eye Lane, East Rudham, said he worked on a livestock farm and could lose his job as a result of the ban.

He was disqualified from driving for 40 months but can reduce the length with the completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £500 and ordered to pay £155 in costs and a victim surcharge.