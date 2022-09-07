£500k funding to support victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence

Victims and survivors of sexual violence and domestic abuse are to get additional help - Credit: Getty Images

Victims and survivors of sexual violence and domestic abuse are to get additional help and support after services received a funding boost.

An additional £557,000 has been secured from the Ministry of Justice by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk.

The extra funding will help projects that offer specialist therapeutic counselling and support to domestic and sexual violence victims and survivors - Credit: Getty Images

Five Norfolk-based bids have been successful in securing the extra cash as part of a national strategy to provide longer term backing for frontline services helping those who have suffered at the hands of abusers.

Domestic abuse now makes up almost one in four of all crimes investigated in the county with police responding to 24,000 incidents in 2021.

Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie said: “Now more than ever we need to support victims, especially as some are having to cope with lengthy delays for court proceedings to take place.”

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Giles Orpen-Smellie - Credit: Jason Bye

Among those benefiting from the additional funds will be the Sue Lambert Trust, which provides specialist therapeutic counselling and support, and Norfolk Integrated Domestic Abuse Service (NIDAS), which helps those at high or medium risk of harm.

Clive Evans, chief executive for the Sue Lambert Trust, said: “This funding will enable us to employ an outreach worker who will work primarily with under-represented groups and communities as well as coordinating our peer led support groups.

“With around 40 victims of sexual abuse and sexual violence taking the brave step to reach out to Sue Lambert Trust every month, we want to be there for them as soon as we possibly can.”

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, the charity providing support to those experiencing domestic abuse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

NIDAS includes specialist advisors to help those currently experiencing abuse and recovery programmes for both adults and children.

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, one of the charities delivering the project, said: “Whilst NIDAS is not even one year old yet, it is encouraging to see how well received it has been from professionals and survivors alike.”

Other projects receiving extra funds include the Advocacy After Fatal Domestic Abuse (AAFDA), the Magdalene Project, and the Norfolk Community Law Service, which provides access to free specialist legal services.

The Domestic Abuse Act is a good start towards stopping domestic abuse, says Mandy Proctor of Leeway - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Family service manager, Tamsin Roques, said: “Access to legal aid for victims of domestic abuse has diminished significantly locally, at a time when demand is increasing.

“Our service is quite literally a lifeline for victims of domestic abuse and this multi year funding will help to secure its future.”