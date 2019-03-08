Search

Advanced search

Norfolk DJ delighted after his equipment was moved, not stolen

PUBLISHED: 18:34 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 01 November 2019

Craig Hunter, otherwise known as DJ Prestige, reunited with his DJ booth. PIC: Supplied.

Craig Hunter, otherwise known as DJ Prestige, reunited with his DJ booth. PIC: Supplied.

Archant

A DJ who thought he had thousands of pounds of equipment stolen is "very happy" after being reunited with his trailer.

Craig Hunter, otherwise known as DJ Prestige, reunited with his trailer and DJ booth. PIC: Supplied.Craig Hunter, otherwise known as DJ Prestige, reunited with his trailer and DJ booth. PIC: Supplied.

Craig Hunter, otherwise known as DJ Prestige, had issued an appeal through this paper for information leading to the return of his trailer, which contained his custom-made DJ booth, speakers and disco lights.

That was after the devastated DJ had thought his trailer and equipment had been stolen from the car park of Dunston Hall prior to an event he was playing there last month.

He had some equipment in his car but had to call his wife to bring some more kit so he could fulfil his DJing commitments that night and at a post-wedding party the following day.

But devastation has turned to delight for Mr Hunter who was contacted by the hotel following the appeal to inform him the trailer and equipment had just been moved and not stolen as he had initially feared.

DJ Prestige, Craig Hunter. PIC: Supplied by Craig Hunter.DJ Prestige, Craig Hunter. PIC: Supplied by Craig Hunter.

The 36-year-old from Ludham said it was "great news".

He said: "I am very happy.

You may also want to watch:

"It (the trailer) had been moved for safe keeping by the venue but not communicated back.

"From the article being read the groundsmen informed the correct Dunston Hall workers who have contacted me."

Mr Hunter said it was fortunate he had been contacted when he was about his equipment as the padlocks to secure the tow hitch, and therefore prevent it from being towed, and the padlock on the back to secure the ramp door were not present, meaning it could have been taken at any point.

The DJ, who started out when he was just 15, had described how he had been contacted by about seven or eight other DJs "offering to lend me kit" or "help out if they can" after he initially reported his kit as being stolen to police.

And he has said he was "chuffed" about the support he had received since reporting the incident to police.

But the stress and worry of the theft is now a distant memory for Mr Hunter who was back playing his much-loved equipment, ironically at Dunston Hall, on Friday night (November 1).

His kit is back with him just in time for the start of what will be a hugely busy period in the run up to and beyond Christmas and the New Year.

Most Read

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Whistleblowing on special needs teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Driver in ‘serious condition’ following Norwich collision

Traffic on Chapelfield following Norwich collision. PIC: Supplied.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver in ‘serious condition’ following Norwich collision

Traffic on Chapelfield following Norwich collision. PIC: Supplied.

Tractor overturns spilling trailer full of potatoes

A tractor and trailer which has overturned on the A1101. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

Fireworks event to go ahead despite weather warnings

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Kick and collect - the wonderful world of Norwich City football memorabilia

The famous egg and cress Norwich City shirt of the early 1990s

Teenage rapist appeals against length of sentence

Jason Bailey, whose appeal against his eight year sentence for rape has been dismissed. PHOTO: Suffolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists