Norfolk DJ delighted after his equipment was moved, not stolen

Craig Hunter, otherwise known as DJ Prestige, reunited with his DJ booth. PIC: Supplied. Archant

A DJ who thought he had thousands of pounds of equipment stolen is "very happy" after being reunited with his trailer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Craig Hunter, otherwise known as DJ Prestige, reunited with his trailer and DJ booth. PIC: Supplied. Craig Hunter, otherwise known as DJ Prestige, reunited with his trailer and DJ booth. PIC: Supplied.

Craig Hunter, otherwise known as DJ Prestige, had issued an appeal through this paper for information leading to the return of his trailer, which contained his custom-made DJ booth, speakers and disco lights.

That was after the devastated DJ had thought his trailer and equipment had been stolen from the car park of Dunston Hall prior to an event he was playing there last month.

He had some equipment in his car but had to call his wife to bring some more kit so he could fulfil his DJing commitments that night and at a post-wedding party the following day.

But devastation has turned to delight for Mr Hunter who was contacted by the hotel following the appeal to inform him the trailer and equipment had just been moved and not stolen as he had initially feared.

DJ Prestige, Craig Hunter. PIC: Supplied by Craig Hunter. DJ Prestige, Craig Hunter. PIC: Supplied by Craig Hunter.

The 36-year-old from Ludham said it was "great news".

He said: "I am very happy.

You may also want to watch:

"It (the trailer) had been moved for safe keeping by the venue but not communicated back.

"From the article being read the groundsmen informed the correct Dunston Hall workers who have contacted me."

Mr Hunter said it was fortunate he had been contacted when he was about his equipment as the padlocks to secure the tow hitch, and therefore prevent it from being towed, and the padlock on the back to secure the ramp door were not present, meaning it could have been taken at any point.

The DJ, who started out when he was just 15, had described how he had been contacted by about seven or eight other DJs "offering to lend me kit" or "help out if they can" after he initially reported his kit as being stolen to police.

And he has said he was "chuffed" about the support he had received since reporting the incident to police.

But the stress and worry of the theft is now a distant memory for Mr Hunter who was back playing his much-loved equipment, ironically at Dunston Hall, on Friday night (November 1).

His kit is back with him just in time for the start of what will be a hugely busy period in the run up to and beyond Christmas and the New Year.