Disney Plus scam prompts warning for Norfolk subscribers

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:18 AM June 9, 2022
Scammers are currently targeting people with a new Disney Plus themed scam. - Credit: PA Wire

A scam telling Norfolk Disney Plus subscribers they need to pay again has prompted a warning from Trading Standards.

The organisation is urging people to be aware of text messages circulating from random mobile telephone numbers claiming to be from Disney, after a number of people in the county were targeted.

The messages state: 'DisneyPlus: your payment could not be processed. To continue using our service, please update your details here: https://billing-disneyplus.com.'

It is thought the messages are even being sent to people who do not have an account or have never used the streaming service.

Anyone following the link will be taken to a website which claims you can 'update your personal details' or 'opt-out and manage email settings', the links are likely to be fraudulent and used to gather personal or financial details.

Norfolk Trading Standards says these text messages are not genuine and are not connected with Disney or Disney Plus in any way.

People are urged to delete the message without replying if they receive it.

Instances of this scam should be reported to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.

