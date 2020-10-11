Documentary to feature story of how city officers cracked drugs factory

Detective sergeant Chris Burgess at Norwich Crown Court for the sentencing of rapist Clive Howard. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Detectives from Norfolk are once again set to get some national exposure as part of a new documentary series.

On Monday night (October 12), at 9pm, Channel 5 show Police Suspect N0 1 will feature how detectives from Norwich CID help bring perpetrators to justice after nine people are arrested after a cannabis factory is discovered in the county.

The show first aired last month when it featured how painstaking work by Norfolk officers helped bring to justice Rashal Alam and Christy Cartman who had been responsible for a violent series of attacks which took place in Norwich and

Stoke Holy Cross in June last year. They were both jailed in March for a total of almost 30 years after they were convicted following a city carjacking before they fired shots into another house to get keys for another car.

Last week the show shone the spotlight on detectives, including Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, after they solved a series of burglaries.