Search

Advanced search

Documentary to feature story of how city officers cracked drugs factory

PUBLISHED: 19:28 11 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:28 11 October 2020

Detective sergeant Chris Burgess at Norwich Crown Court for the sentencing of rapist Clive Howard. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Detective sergeant Chris Burgess at Norwich Crown Court for the sentencing of rapist Clive Howard. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Detectives from Norfolk are once again set to get some national exposure as part of a new documentary series.

On Monday night (October 12), at 9pm, Channel 5 show Police Suspect N0 1 will feature how detectives from Norwich CID help bring perpetrators to justice after nine people are arrested after a cannabis factory is discovered in the county.

The show first aired last month when it featured how painstaking work by Norfolk officers helped bring to justice Rashal Alam and Christy Cartman who had been responsible for a violent series of attacks which took place in Norwich and

Stoke Holy Cross in June last year. They were both jailed in March for a total of almost 30 years after they were convicted following a city carjacking before they fired shots into another house to get keys for another car.

Last week the show shone the spotlight on detectives, including Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, after they solved a series of burglaries.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich has most coronavirus cases in Norfolk, figures show

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for shoppers to wear face coverings in shops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorist killed after car crashes into tree in Breckland area of county

Shropham

‘Outrageous and heartbreaking’ - Anger as trees are cut down beside railway line

Trees have been felled by Network Rail along the Norwich line. Picture: Sophie Greenwood

City butcher branded ‘murderer’ in attack by animal rights protestors

Tom Fiddy, left, and Graham Fiddy, right, outside Fiddy's Butchers on Aylsham Road, Norwich. PIC: Supplied by Tom Fiddy.

Inquest to open into death of Norfolk man allegedly murdered at Greek hotel

Iain Armstrong, who was allegedly murdered on the Greek island of Ithaca. PHOTO: Courtesy of Iain Armstrong's family